NJ Justices' Ruling Instructs On Hostile Workplace Claims

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 12:47 PM EDT) -- On June 16, the New Jersey Supreme Court issued a stark reminder that a supervisor's isolated but highly offensive comments may — on their own — be enough to sustain a hostile work environment claim under New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination. With many human resources professionals and legal advisors dealing with COVID-19 and its associated health and safety regulations for over a year now, this case presents an opportunity to refocus — and reinforce — the need to prevent and address potential hostile work environment claims in a timely and diligent manner. The facts before the court in Rios v. Meda...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS