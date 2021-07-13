2nd Circ. Affirms $4.3M FBAR Penalty, Says Old Reg Invalid

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government can collect a $4.3 million foreign bank account reporting penalty from a man's estate after a split Second Circuit said Tuesday that a 1980s-era regulation capping the penalty was supplanted by a statutory amendment. A split Second Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that an estate must pay the nearly $4.3 million penalty for willfully failing to file the Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Account for his two Swiss accounts with the Internal Revenue Service. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that Harold Kahn's estate must pay the nearly $4.3 million penalty for willfully failing to file the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS