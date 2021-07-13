PE-Backed Waterworks Co. Leads 4 IPOs Likely To Top $1.2B

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed waterworks company Core & Main Inc. on Tuesday set a price range on an estimated $750 million initial public offering, advised by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, one of four companies to launch IPO plans that could exceed $1.2 billion in combined proceeds. Core & Main, which distributes pipes and other industrial water infrastructure products, told regulators on Tuesday it plans to offer 34.8 million shares priced between $20 and $23 each, raising $750 million at midpoint. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is representing underwriters for Core & Main, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange. A...

