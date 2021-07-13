Top SEC Official Suggests More ESG Enforcement Is Coming

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division on Tuesday hinted that funds touting green investments can expect increased scrutiny, and that more disclosure-related enforcement actions akin to September's Fiat Chrysler settlement could be on the horizon. Melissa Hodgman, acting director of the SEC enforcement unit, noted at a Managed Funds Association webcast that retail investors and other market participants are focused on so-called environmental, social and governance issues, and that "boardrooms are putting time and energy into that, and disclosure has increased around this area." "Just like any area where there's increased focus by all of those...

