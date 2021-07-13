Feds Want 18 Mos. For Man Who Threatened Flynn Judge

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have recommended 18 months in prison for a man who threatened to assault and murder the D.C. federal judge overseeing the politically charged criminal case of ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Rachel Fletcher of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia told U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in a seven-page sentencing memorandum late Monday that the government believes the prison time for Frank J. Caporusso, followed by three years of supervised release, is appropriate and will "serve as a warning that this type of conduct will not be tolerated." The sentencing hearing is set for July...

