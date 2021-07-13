SEC Commissioners Weigh In On Post-GameStop Disclosures

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission considers bolstering its short-selling disclosure requirements following the market volatility caused by rampant GameStop trading earlier this year, two key agency officials on Tuesday highlighted differing viewpoints that may foreshadow the potentially contentious task that lies ahead. Speaking at a Managed Funds Association webcast, SEC Commissioners Hester Peirce and Caroline Crenshaw participated in separate fireside chats that touched on the GameStop phenomenon, each weighing in on the merits of stepping up the disclosures. "I do worry, though, that some of the plans around responding to that are more disclosure, which can be particularly difficult...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS