Teva Says Rival Hoarding Drug To Slow Generic Development

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Teva Pharmaceuticals subsidiary on Tuesday accused Amicus Therapeutics Inc. of hoarding supplies of a costly brand-name medication, in violation of a new federal law aimed at providing generic-drug makers with predictable supplies of new medicines to aid in bringing unbranded alternatives to market. While the Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples, or CREATES, Act establishes a timeline for manufacturers of brand-name medicines to hand over samples of their products to generic-drug makers, Teva said that Amicus had dragged its feet for months in turning over doses of the Fabry disease medication Galafold as requested by Teva and that it...

