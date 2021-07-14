Coalition Sues Hawaii To Halt Reopening Aquarium Pet Trade

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A coalition of Hawaii residents, environmental groups and fishers sued Hawaii's government on Tuesday, claiming that its July approval of a revised environmental impact statement filed by a pet trade group on behalf of commercial fish collectors violated state law and should be invalidated. The coalition consists of environmental organizations Center of Biological Diversity and For the Fishes, Native Hawaiian fishers Willie Kaupiko and Kai'mi Kaupiko, scuba diving business owner Mike Nakachi and the religious Native Hawaiian association Kai Palaoa. Last January, the same coalition had accused Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources of failing to adequately regulate commercial fishing...

