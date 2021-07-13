Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lloyd's Settles Sales Co.'s $5.5M Cyberattack Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London reached a settlement agreement on claims brought by a marketing company alleging they refused to cover $5.5 million in cyberattack losses, the parties told a Missouri federal court in a joint notice filed Tuesday.

Specific terms of the deal between Missouri-based Maritz Holdings, Lloyd's and two other defendants were not included in the notice, which said the parties have executed a term sheet and are in the process of preparing a written settlement agreement.

The parties said they anticipate finalizing the deal in the next 10 days, after which they will likely need 30 days to perform the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!