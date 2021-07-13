Lloyd's Settles Sales Co.'s $5.5M Cyberattack Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London reached a settlement agreement on claims brought by a marketing company alleging they refused to cover $5.5 million in cyberattack losses, the parties told a Missouri federal court in a joint notice filed Tuesday. Specific terms of the deal between Missouri-based Maritz Holdings, Lloyd's and two other defendants were not included in the notice, which said the parties have executed a term sheet and are in the process of preparing a written settlement agreement. The parties said they anticipate finalizing the deal in the next 10 days, after which they will likely need 30 days to perform the...

