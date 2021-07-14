Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ally Financial Dodges TCPA Suit After High Court Ruling

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has axed a putative class action accusing Ally Financial Inc. of placing unwanted debt collection calls, ruling that the company didn't use the type of dialing equipment that the U.S. Supreme Court recently declared triggers liability under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. 

In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman granted Ally Financial's motion to dismiss plaintiff Christine M. Barry's suit alleging that the financial institution violated the TCPA by calling relatives and acquaintances of delinquent car loan borrowers on their cellphones as part of a "scheme" to "pressure the borrowers to make payment on their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!