Investor Sues FireEye Over $1.2B Private Equity Deal

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A FireEye Inc. investor sued the cybersecurity company in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, seeking to investigate claims that its planned $1.2 billion deal with Symphony Technology Group, a private equity firm, would rip off public investors for the benefit of its CEO. Michelle Altieri says that she sought information from the company on June 28 about the pending deal, and that on June 29, the company received her demand, but that the company has failed to respond within five business days, as required by Section 220 of the Delaware General Corporation Law. Altieri notes that FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia sold...

