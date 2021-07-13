Kraft Heinz $16M Coffee Label Deal Is 'Good To Last Drop'

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge gave his blessing Tuesday to a $16 million class settlement resolving claims that Kraft Heinz Foods Co. used deceptive labeling to overstate the amount of ground coffee in its Maxwell House and Yuban brands, saying the deal "is good to the last drop." U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II granted final approval to a settlement that requires Kraft Heinz to make available up to $16 million for the benefit of class members who can provide proof of purchases for either coffee brand to recover $0.80 per unit, up to a maximum of $25 per household, or...

