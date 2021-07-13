Biden Taps Trumka Jr. For CPSC Commissioner Seat

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday revealed plans to nominate Rich Trumka Jr., the general counsel for a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee focused on consumer protection issues and the son of the AFL-CIO's current president, to serve as a commissioner at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Trumka has worked on Capitol Hill since March 2019, when he took on the role of general counsel and staff director of the economic and consumer policy subcommittee of the House's Committee on Oversight and Reform. The fairly new subcommittee, which was first convened during the congressional session that began in 2019 and is chaired by...

