Dickinson Wright Adds 7 Attys To IP Practice

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC recently added seven attorneys and one patent agent to its intellectual property practice, adding bulk in four of the firm's offices. The group of attorneys consists of Christopher Hanba, Mark Jotanovic, Michael MacCallum, Nick Coleman, Joshua Jones and Jonathan Nikkila, who join the firm's offices in Austin, Lexington, and Ann Arbor and Troy, Michigan. Additionally, patent agent Ao Li will join the firm in Troy. Philip Rettig, division director of Dickinson Wright's IP practice, said the new additions bring the firm's IP attorney count to over 100 in North America. "As businesses and the marketplace continue to change,...

