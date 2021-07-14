Ex-Venezuelan Official Pleads Guilty In $1.2B Oil Co. Fraud

Law360, Miami (July 14, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The former legal counsel to the Venezuelan Ministry of Oil and Mining pled guilty Wednesday in Florida federal court to participating in a billion-dollar conspiracy to embezzle money from Venezuela's state-owned oil company and launder it through "sophisticated false-investment schemes" in the U.S. and abroad. In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, Carmelo Urdaneta Aqui, 47, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering related to a fraud scheme to steal $1.2 billion from Petróleos de Venezuela SA through bribery and fraud. He faces up to 10 years in prison. Judge Williams also entered a forfeiture...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS