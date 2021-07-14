Nightclubs Get £5.2M Biz Interruption Payouts From Hiscox

Law360, London (July 14, 2021, 4:33 PM BST) -- A coalition of British nightclubs and other live event businesses said on Wednesday that it has been paid £5.2 million ($7.2 million) for business interruption claims by insurer Hiscox Ltd. following the conclusion of a High Court test case. The Night Time Industries Association said that 72 of its members that had raised disputes with Hiscox over liability for closures imposed during the national COVID-19 lockdowns had each received an average payout of just over £72,000. Insurers have so far paid out £875 million in full or partial settlements since the conclusion in January of a test case brought by the Financial...

