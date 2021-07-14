Pa. Consumer Wants To Keep 'Natural' Product Suit Alive

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman said a Florida-based beauty company cannot escape class claims that it falsely advertised its products as "natural" when they contain synthetic ingredients, blasting its argument that the business never marketed them as "100%" or "all" natural. Plaintiff Rachel D. Binakonsky on Tuesday called on a Pennsylvania federal court to knock down JM Brands LLC's bid to dismiss her lawsuit, saying "reasonable consumers" like herself would interpret "natural" to mean that the company's Purezero products did not have synthetic ingredients. The company "expends a great deal of energy trying to shift the focus to 'natural' vs. 'all natural,'" Binakonsky...

