Ex-SFO Lawyer 'Intimidated' By ENRC Over Fraud Case

Law360, London (July 14, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- A partner at Cohen & Gresser has testified that he felt "intimidated" by Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. while working as an investigator for the Serious Fraud Office, telling a London court on Wednesday that the Kazakh miner had a "chilling" effect on the agency. John Gibson, who has left the agency to be an attorney with Cohen & Gresser (UK) LLP, said he felt threatened by ENRC, which is suing the SFO and Dechert for allegedly conspiring to leak confidential information. Gibson, who worked on the SFO's criminal investigation into ENRC, is also being sued over separate claims of leaks....

