Kirkland, Debevoise Rep $5.3B Deal For Waste-To-Energy Biz

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 11:09 AM EDT) -- Swedish private equity firm EQT said Wednesday it's buying waste-to-energy business Covanta for $5.3 billion in a deal guided by Kirkland and Debevoise. EQT Infrastructure plans to take New Jersey-based Covanta Holding Corp. private at $20.25 per share, a 37% premium to its June 8 share price, according to statements from the groups. "As an organization dedicated to sustainability and environmental stewardship, EQT shares our vision for a safer, cleaner and more prosperous future through sustainable waste management thereby ensuring no waste is ever wasted," Covanta CEO and President Michael Ranger said in the statement. Covanta has more than 40 facilities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS