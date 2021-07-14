Jones Day Atty Moves In-House At Aussie Bank Westpac

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Australian bank Westpac Group announced Wednesday that a Jones Day partner will join the company to serve as its general counsel beginning in November. Westpac said Shannon Finch will succeed Rebecca Lim, who said in March she would step down from her current role. Westpac CEO Peter King said in a statement that Finch will join the company's executive team and report directly to him. "We are very pleased to have attracted one of Australia's leading corporate lawyers to lead the bank's legal function," King said. Finch will join Westpac from her current post as a senior mergers and acquisitions partner...

