AstraZeneca Wins Final Nod For $39B Alexion Deal

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca overcame the final regulatory hurdle to its planned $39 billion acquisition of fellow drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., after the U.K.'s competition enforcer cleared the deal unconditionally on Wednesday. AstraZeneca said in a statement that the decision from the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority was the final approval needed for the deal, which it now expects to close on July 21. Marc Dunoyer, AstraZeneca's executive director and chief financial officer, said the company is pleased to have secured the "critical" clearance. "We look forward to the imminent closing of the transaction so that we may pursue our shared ambition to bring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS