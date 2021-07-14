Erie Convention Center Hotels Tax-Exempt, Pa. Court Says

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A pair of hotels owned by the Erie County Convention Center Authority aren't subject to property taxes because of their association with the tax-exempt authority, a Pennsylvania state appeals court ruled Wednesday. The en banc Commonwealth Court ruled that the Sheraton and Courtyard hotels, though partly serving the general public, were exempt from city and school district property taxes under state law because they were built to support events at the authority's Bayfront Convention Center. "The commingling of the general public's use of the Sheraton and Courtyard hotel rooms with those used for BCC-related functions in no way affects the immunity...

