Cybersecurity Biz Cybereason Lands $275M In Financing

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Represented by Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, cybersecurity business Cybereason said Wednesday it obtained $275 million in crossover financing led by former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's investment fund. Boston-based Cybereason said in a statement that proceeds from the oversubscribed funding round will be used to continue the company's growth and invest in its products. The round was led by Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital and included Neuberger Berman and SoftBank Group Corp., it added. "Cybereason is fast becoming the global leader in cyber defense technology, and we could not be more pleased to make this extraordinary innovator the first addition to Liberty...

