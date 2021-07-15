Germany Can't Nab Ex-Dewey Lawyer From Swiss, Atty Says

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 12:42 PM BST) -- German authorities do not have an appropriate case to extradite a former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP tax lawyer from Switzerland to face charges of serious tax evasion linked to a dividend refund scandal, his lawyer has told Law360. Kai Schaffelhuber, who represents Hanno Berger, said that charges presented by German authorities to their Swiss counterparts will not be sufficient to warrant an extradition of his client to Germany to stand charges of tax fraud. He is wanted in connection with the so-called cum-ex scandal. The accusations would not "be sufficient for extradition," Schaffelhuber told Law360 on Monday. The claims do not...

