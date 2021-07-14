Simpson-Led Stonepeak Seals $2.75B Renewables Fund

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- New York-based investment firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners said Wednesday it has closed its first fund that will invest solely in renewable energy assets, at $2.75 billion, with legal advice from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. The Stonepeak Global Renewables Fund, or GRF, closed at its hard cap after beating an original $1.25 billion target earlier this year, the firm said, noting that the fund has more than 40 investors from 15 countries. GRF already has an $800 million portfolio of investments throughout the United States and North Asia, the infrastructure-focused firm added Wednesday. Investments include wind and solar power projects....

