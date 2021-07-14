Khan's Mind Already Made Up, Facebook Says In Recusal Bid

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Like Amazon before it, Facebook has asked Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan to recuse herself from matters involving the company, arguing Wednesday that Khan telegraphed her feelings about the social media giant and especially the FTC's case against it for years before ascending to the agency's top job. With the clock ticking on the FTC's 30-day deadline to amend its monopolization case against Facebook Inc. after the complaint and a parallel suit from state attorneys general were tossed June 28, the company argued that Khan's work as a congressional staffer, academic and antitrust policy advocate make clear that the chair...

