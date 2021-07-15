FINRA Fines Firm $750K Over Puerto Rican Bond Trading

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has reached a $750,000 settlement with Texas broker-dealer NEXT Financial Group over claims that the firm over-concentrated customer accounts in Puerto Rican municipal bonds and failed to have supervisory systems in place to flag unsuitable trades. According to FINRA, from January 2012 to February 2019, NEXT Financial Group failed to establish, maintain and enforce supervisory systems and written procedures to detect and prevent unsuitable short-term trading of mutual funds and municipal bonds. Additionally, FINRA says the firm did not establish a system of supervisory controls to make sure its procedures complied with FINRA rules and other...

