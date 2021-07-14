Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Alice Ax Of TV Patent

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to revisit a decision that a Samba TV content recommendation patent was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling for covering an abstract idea, despite arguments that the ruling conflicted with its own precedent. In a nonprecedential order, the full appeals court denied a rehearing petition filed by Samba TV, which argued that the panel's May ruling incorrectly held that its patent covered the abstract idea of targeted advertising. Under Alice, abstract ideas are patent-ineligible without an added inventive concept transforming them into something patentable. Samba TV said the panel's ruling in Alphonso...

