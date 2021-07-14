Suzanne Somers' Sabotage Trial Against QVC Set For Fall

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has set a Nov. 29 date for TV star Suzanne Somers' trial against QVC over claims it sabotaged her supplement business by luring her away from a competing network and then squelching her chances of successfully selling her products. U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney set the trial date Tuesday after hearing oral argument on June 28 on motions for partial summary judgment in the case alleging QVC formed a deal with Somers' company SLC Sweet Inc. and then intentionally sandbagged it. SLC claims QVC inked the deal as a pretext, wanting to eliminate SLC from the market...

