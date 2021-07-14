Ore. Worker's Suit Revived Over Missing Jury Instruction

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday revived a suit by a worker alleging that a general contractor is responsible for his fall from a third-story work site, finding that in his trial, the jury should have been instructed that the state's employer liability law doesn't allow an employer to delegate its duties to workers. The opinion reverses and remands a jury verdict that found that while Polygon Northwest Co. was in violation of the law, plaintiff Arthur Yeatts, who was injured when he fell three stories from a work site in 2006, was 51% responsible, clearing Polygon of his claims....

