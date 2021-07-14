Insurer Says Rosati Frozen Pizza TM Row Isn't Covered

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An insurer on Wednesday asked an Illinois federal court to declare it has no duty to defend two brothers embroiled in an underlying trademark dispute over frozen Rosati's pizzas they're selling under the family brand. Midvale Indemnity Co. claimed in its lawsuit that the court should relieve it of any duty to defend or indemnify Anthony and David Rosati against the underlying trademark and fiduciary duty claims because "there is simply no possibility of coverage" for the claims Michael and William Rosati launched against them over their frozen pizza sales. The Rosati relatives are each partial owners of Rosati's Franchise Systems...

