JPMorgan Wants Halt To Ex-Adviser's Alleged Client Poaching

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan urged an Illinois federal judge Friday to block a former private client adviser from soliciting the bank's clients to move their accounts over to him at Morgan Stanley, alleging he's already poached more than a dozen clients with a collective $18 million in assets. But that ex-adviser, John J. Mullarkey, told U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah during a remote hearing Friday that his former employer is seeking an extraordinary remedy that could damage his career without evidence of any solicitation. JPMorgan contends that Mullarkey agreed that he wouldn't solicit JPMorgan clients whom he serviced during his employment for one...

