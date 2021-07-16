JPMorgan Wins Halt To Ex-Adviser's Alleged Client Poaching

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday granted a bid by JPMorgan to block a former private client adviser from soliciting the bank's clients to move their accounts over to him at Morgan Stanley after alleging he's already poached more than a dozen clients with a collective $18 million in assets. Under the order, which remains in effect through July 30, John J. Mullarkey is temporarily enjoined and restrained from soliciting, attempting to solicit, inducing to leave or attempting to induce to leave any JPMorgan client he serviced while working there or whose name became known to him through his employment at...

