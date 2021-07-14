Puerto Rico Plan Vote Ruling Waiting On Bond Insurer Deal

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday overrode some objections to the disclosure statement for Puerto Rico's proposed restructuring plan but delayed final approval to let its fiscal board try to finalize a new deal with bond insurers. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain made a preliminary call that the plan could be sent to creditors for a vote if more information is added to its disclosure statement, but put off a final decision until July 27 while the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico tries to formalize an agreement with two objecting bond insurers to bring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS