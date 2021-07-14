Ky. Brewery Can't Tap Insurer For COVID-19 Losses

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- United Fire Group is not responsible for a Kentucky brewing company's losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic because the virus and government shutdown orders did not cause any physical damage to its properties, a Kentucky federal judge ruled Wednesday. Calling it "compelling" that most courts have sided with insurers like United Fire in lawsuits brought by businesses, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings dismissed Goodwood Brewing's suit and granted United Fire's motion for summary judgment. The brewpub did not suffer any "tangible" damage as required to trigger coverage, the judge said. "The court finds that Goodwood's economic losses and alleged inability...

