SEC Members 'Disappointed' By Latest Crypto Order

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- After the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday fined Coinschedule.com for not disclosing the payments it allegedly received to tout thousands of digital tokens, two agency commissioners blasted the settlement as another missed opportunity to provide what they said is much-needed crypto industry guidance. The SEC's settlement order found that the U.K.-based owner of the website, Blotics Ltd., violated anti-touting provisions of federal securities laws by failing to disclose the compensation it received from the digital token issuers it profiled. Between 2016 and 2019, the website tipped readers off to the "best" offerings, including initial coin offerings and initial exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS