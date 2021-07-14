Another Investor Sues Apache Over Failed Drilling Project

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Energy giant Apache was hit Wednesday with yet another suit accusing it of misleading investors about the viability of a massive Permian Basin oil and gas extraction project, which took a massive toll on the value of the company's stock when the endeavor didn't meet expectations. Barry Dudenhoeffer filed a putative class action in the Southern District of Texas against current and past leadership of Apache Corp. and APA Corp., the holding company for Apache as of March. Dudenhoeffer alleges that Apache executives hyped up the prospects of a since-abandoned oil and gas extraction project without disclosing that their projections were...

