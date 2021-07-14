New Arbitrator Services Firm Launches In London and D.C.

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A new management service for arbitrators has opened in London and Washington, D.C., amid an expected demand for dispute resolution services as the global economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Arbitrator support services company Arbitra launched Monday with 18 high-profile members, including Wolf von Kumberg, the former in-house counsel for Northrop Grumman Corp.; Alec Emmerson, formerly a head of disputes at Clyde & Co; and Ania Farren, a partner at the boutique disputes firm Omnia Strategy. The company said in a statement that its goal is to be a "natural home" for arbitrators, mediators and dispute board members, helping them to...

