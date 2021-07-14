Danfoss Divests To Get DOJ Blessing On $3.3B Eaton Buy

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Danish engineering company Danfoss will be ditching some of its orbital motor and hydraulic steering unit business in order to get the U.S. Department of Justice's blessing on a $3.3 billion deal with Eaton Corp., the DOJ declared Wednesday. If left untouched, Danfoss' deal to pick up Eaton's hydraulic business would have meant higher prices and lower quality for equipment manufacturers in the two industries, according to the Department of Justice. But the deal the agency has worked out with the companies, which will see them shed around a half-dozen factories to one of their rivals, should assuage any concerns about harming competition,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS