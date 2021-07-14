Pa. Bank Says Ga. Firm Billed Temporally Impossible Hours

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank accused its former legal counsel in a complaint removed to federal court on Wednesday of racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent bills that showed a single attorney working more than 24 hours a day across multiple days. S&T said that Atlanta-based Stark Firm PLLC had charged it more than $1 million in fees over nearly a year based on invoices that showed the firm's managing member working as much as 125.4 hours in a single day. "While there are exactly 24 hours, or 1,440 minutes, in each day, which amounts to 168 hours in a...

