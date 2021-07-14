Denver Utility Sues Colo. City For Delaying $464M Dam Project

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Boulder, Colorado, is using its local land use permitting process to stand in the way of a $464 million hydropower dam expansion that already received the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's blessing, Denver water authorities alleged in a new complaint Wednesday. The Denver Board of Water Commissioners launched a suit against Boulder County and its board of commissioners in Colorado federal court, arguing that FERC's complete authority over the licensing of the hydropower project under the Federal Power Act overpowers Boulder's authority. The municipal utility is seeking a court order that Boulder can't "frustrate and prevent" the expansion by delaying or denying approvals...

