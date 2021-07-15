What Cartel Enforcement Under Biden's DOJ Might Look Like

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has yet to appoint the new head of the Antitrust Division of U.S. Department of Justice more than 150 days into his administration. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers remains in charge of criminal antitrust prosecutions as the designated head of the unit. Biden's recent executive order on promoting competition in the American economy signals the intent to ensure competition policy is a key aspect of the Biden administration.[1] Without specific mention of cartel enforcement in the executive order or a new politically appointed leader at the helm of the Antitrust Division, though, we look to what we...

