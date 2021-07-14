2021: The Year The Antitrust World Bore Down On Big Tech

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Blowback against Big Tech helped fuel more intense antitrust enforcement during the first half of this year with a handful of major government lawsuits, legislation proposing an overhaul of competition law and a new leader at the Federal Trade Commission willing to shake up the commission's approach. Enforcement is expected to ratchet up even more over the next six months. Here, Law360 looks at the online platforms and other technology companies whose antitrust woes have already defined the U.S. competition world for the first half of 2021. Among their ranks are not just Facebook, Google and Amazon.com but video game platforms...

