Apollo, Litigation Funder Settle Case Valuation Method Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Investment behemoth Apollo Global Management Inc. and a legal funder that accused Apollo of sharing a proprietary case valuation method with a competing funder have settled their case, a New York federal judge said. In a brief notice issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said the parties had reached a settlement, and dismissed the case with prejudice but without costs. The court set a 30-day window for the agreement to be finalized and said the dispute could be restored after that time if the deal isn't consummated. Earlier this year, legal financier Greenpoint Capital Management LLC sued an Apollo fund,...

