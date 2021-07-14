Don't Listen To Spain, Yukos Shareholders Tell DC Circ.

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders are urging the D.C. Circuit to let them continue with efforts to enforce some $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia, saying Spain's argument that courts must prevent premature enforcement of such awards holds little weight since it's in a similar position to Moscow. The former shareholders urged the court on Wednesday to take the arguments made by Spain in an amicus brief last month with a grain of salt, saying the country can't be neutral since it's also attempting to hold off the enforcement of nine arbitral awards against it in the D.C. federal court...

