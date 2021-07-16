Tribes Ask Minn. High Court To Review OK Of $2.9B Pipeline

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Two tribes are asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to review a decision allowing the $2.9 billion expansion of a pipeline that carries crude oil through Indian Country into Canada. In a petition filed Wednesday, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe Indians asked the court to consider whether Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission erred by neglecting to fact-check information provided by the crude oil supplier. According to the tribes, who are joined in the suit by two environmental groups, the state regulators didn't sufficiently evaluate Enbridge Energy LP's forecast of future petroleum demands or its assertions...

