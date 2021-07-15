Crunch Fitness COVID Suit Should Be Tossed, Nova Says

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Nova Casualty Co. said it shouldn't have to face claims by Crunch Fitness over the denial of insurance coverage for 35 of its franchises because the gyms didn't suffer any physical losses or damages to the property, according to a filing in Colorado federal court on Wednesday. Nova Casualty's motion to dismiss said the fitness company's multiple arguments about why it is owed coverage fail to overcome one basic fact: that the franchisee properties are still in the same condition they were before government shutdown orders. Additionally, the virus exclusion Crunch Fitness asked the court to disregard over alleged duplicitous conduct...

