What SPAC Litigation Trends Could Mean For D&O Insurance

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT) -- Special purpose acquisition companies, sometimes referred to as blank-check companies, are shell entities that go through initial public offerings without any underlying business operations or assets, other than cash in a trust account, and are usually required to seek merger with a private company within two years of the IPO to avoid liquidation.[1] Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, provide a fast track for private companies to go public and have become a popular vehicle for SPAC management teams and shareholders to obtain substantial return on investment relatively quickly. Accompanying the pressure to accomplish an initial business combination in a short...

