CPSC Targets Amazon Over Dangerous Third-Party Products

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Amazon was hit with an administrative complaint Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is looking to hold the online retailer accountable for defective or hazardous third-party products sold on its Fulfilled by Amazon platform by forcing product recalls. The regulator determined in a 3-1 vote to file the complaint, which seeks to require Amazon to recall around 24,000 defective carbon monoxide detectors, children's sleepwear apparel that doesn't meet flammability standards, and approximately 400,000 hair dryers that lack the appropriate safety devices to help prevent electrocution. The complaint says Amazon is legally responsible for recalling the third-party products since...

