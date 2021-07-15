Senate Clears Treasury Undersecretary For Domestic Finance

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Thursday approved a former director of the Federal Reserve as the new U.S. Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, but still left three other senior department posts awaiting action. Nellie Liang was approved as the new U.S. Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance Thursday by a 72-27 Senate vote. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) By a 72-27 vote, Senate lawmakers cleared Nellie Liang for the role at the U.S. Treasury Department, more than a month after the Senate Finance Committee approved her nomination. Liang, formerly a Yale University lecturer and economic adviser for the Congressional Budget Office, also served as a senior fellow in economic...

